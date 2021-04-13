BEYONDIQ : An Emotional Intelligence Awareness Campaign by FriendsSquare

FriendsSquare, is an Industrial-Organisational Psychology Firm based out of New Delhi, India. Founded in 2020, Friends Square is rooted in the ideals of psychological aid and intervention practices. Their vision is to holistically transform the employee experience, which does not

restrict itself to corporates or multinational arenas, it finds its manifestation in workplaces such as schools, hospitals, organizations and even small businesses.

BEYOND IQ, an awareness campaign centred around Emotional Awareness by FriendsSquare, is aimed at spreading awareness, building understanding and fostering EQ at the workplace. This campaign is a month long awareness campaign which has started on march 19th 2021, where the team of FriendsSquare is disseminating information around emotional intelligence in a number of different ways – through social media, instagram/linkedin live sessions, webinars, panel discussions, workshops and more. The campaign saw a total of 300-400 registrations, with

attendees stemming from various different fields and backgrounds.

This campaign serves as an extension of their organisation’s vision which is to foster emotional intelligence in contemporary workplaces – which are increasingly being drawn towards valuing individuals only for their IQ. FriendsSquare, through this campaign aims to bring about a change in the way the world values emotions in the workplaces, and asserts that it is EQ that sets the foundations for what makes or breaks a successful organisation.

Additionally, talking about their survey FriendsSquare asserts, “Through the month of March, FriendsSquare curated a questionnaire that carefully assessed and attempted to understand the current state of emotional intelligence among the working population. The survey of 100

working individuals was not only necessary to understand the changing dynamics of emotions at work but also the existing awareness. FSQ conducted the survey in order to obtain true primary evidence to form the very basis of our campaign. With the limited amount of research available in the area, our survey provides a close view of EQ in the contemporary Indian workplace. This method ensured that our campaign was backed by facts – straight from those who make the workplace what it is. The insights obtained are set to be published on our website as the very foundational of the #BEYONDIQ campaign”.

FriendsSquare’s 4 verticals for the campaign are:

Social Media Advocacy : This will consist of carefully created content around EQ and it’s importance such as public awareness videos, infographics, posters, companies working in and around EQ, etc

Panel Discussions/Webinars: With field experts and organisations working in and around mental health, this would be open to public attendance and will be hosted virtually to discuss and target key aspects of EQ today. These will be free of cost for the attendees and they will get a certificate of attendance.

Interactive Free Workshops: These will tackle issues around EQ in unconventional ways through workshops such as mandala art sessions, movie discussions and analysis, book reviews, game nights and more.

Virtual Live Sessions : These will be on Instagram and LinkedIn in collaboration with organisations spearheading mental health awareness and advocacy on social media. This will help tap into audiences and address them through short but powerful discussions around

emotions and their importance in a world that is becoming increasingly mechanical.