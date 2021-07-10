Beyondskool Reaches ARR of $1mn Within Just 6 Months of Entering the Market

Mumbai, July 9th, 2021: EdTech platform BeyondSkool, also the world’s first IQ+CQ+EQ academy, has recorded fast growth and is already at an ARR of $1Mn within 6 months of its launch. The platform launched officially in Jan 2021 has conducted over 10,000 classes with 1000+ paying students since its inception. BeyondSkool students are now spread across 6+ countries and 70+ cities. The course completion rate for these students has been as high as 96%.

Speaking on the development, Payal Gaba, CEO and Founder, BeyondSkool, said, “The BeyondSkool integrated programme runs parallel and supplements school education with new-age international-standard curriculum thus bridging the gaps left by traditional schooling and providing a holistic development of IQ, CQ and EQ in children. We have been able to garner positive product validation with broad base customer appeal because of the large unmet demand of supplementing school education with global standard curriculum and pedagogy. The figures have further encouraged us for a fast scale-up towards reaching our ambitious goals.”

Talking about the future plans, Payal Gaba, CEO and Founder, BeyondSkool, “We have an expansion plan in place, which is an aggressive distribution growth strategy across Supply, Geography & Channels. Coming from consumer products and large distribution backgrounds, we believe in a multi-channel approach to take the growth momentum forward across geography. We are targeting an ARR of $25Mn within the next two years”

In January, the platform had received its seed funding from Tomorrow Capital, which is an early-stage strategic investment fund focused on helping early-stage businesses with capital, access to blue-chip talent, industry networks, and other resources.

With their high-caliber staff, members and solutions, BeyondSkool aims to build knowledge and skills that will be required for success among children in the rapidly transforming world and careers through the EdTech platform.