BGAUSS opens its showroom in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh in association with Hithika Motors

Vijayawada, 23rd January 2022: BGAUSS, from the house of RR GLOBAL, has opened its new authorised dealership Hithika Motors, in the state-of-the-art facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. This is the brand’s First dealership in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The showroom will be an exclusive all-rounded experience center that will debut the current BGAUSS models the B8 and A2 for customers to experience. With the showroom opening the brand also delivered 60 BGAUSS scooters on its very first day creating a huge milestone in itself, to the enthusiastic customers who had pre-booked for their scooters.

The showroom was inaugurated by Sri V Prabhu Kishore, Chairman, Varun Group in the presence of Sri. Hemant Kabra, Director of RR Global and Founder and Managing Director of BGAUSS. This modern BGAUSS showroom is situated at D.No. 48-10-4, Service Road, Ramavarappadu Ring, Currency Nagar, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh- 520004. The showroom will have an interactive, immersive experience for its existing and prospective customers wherein they can book and test BGAUSS’ extensive product portfolio.

Speaking about this showroom launch, Mr. Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global and Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our showroom in Vijayawada in association with Hithika Motors. This will be our first showroom in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Our showroom is a customer-friendly experience zone that will give customers an opportunity to see, drive and experience, understand and familiarize with our product portfolio. We genuinely believe that electric mobility will change the fate of transportation in India and our association with Hithika Motors is a stage towards making our electric bikes effectively open and accessible to prospective clients in Andhra Pradesh. It is a stage towards being more available to the majority and all the potential electric vehicle 2-wheeler enthusiasts in the country.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Harsh Vardhan, Proprietor, Hithika Motors Said “Most people today are turning their attention to Electric Vehicles due to the ever-increasing petrol prices. We are excited to launch BGUASS Electric Scooters Dealership in Vijayawada today. Electric Scooters are now the future. Our scooters can be charged in 3 hours for a run of 70 kms at a top speed of 50kmph Easy to ride and maintain, with zero pollution, it is ideal for all age groups looking to save on petrol expenses.”

The A2 – Lithium ion starts at INR 67,999 and the B8 – Lithium ion at INR 82,999 and are available in a range of attractive colors such as Silk Blue, Sparkling Blue, Nebula Grey, and Pearl White. BGAUSS also provides an exchange offer; an exchange bonus for the old scooter. To make the ownership experience hassle-free, BGAUSS is also offering annual maintenance, extended warranty, pick & drop service and 24×7 road side assistance.

Customers can also book any BGAUSS electric scooter from the company website by clicking on https://www.BGAUSS.com/ or directly through the BGAUSS dealerships.

BGAUSS offers features like Removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED Instrument panel, Multi-colored Digital Display, DRL’s, Keyless start, find your scooter, Centralized Seat Lock, USB charging, Reverse Assist, side stand sensor and 3 riding modes (Eco, City, Sport). Each model comes with a Mobile app.

BGAUSS

BGAUSS, a lifestyle enhancing solution comes from one of the veterans in Electrical Solutions – RR Kabel, and the house of RR Global. BGAUSS is a dynamic, stylish, premium-yet-affordable automobile brand. BGAUSS is a range of premium electric automobiles, designed especially for urban and developing areas, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment. With a fluid design, ease, comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging and more features that make everyday life easier and more convenient.

RR GLOBAL

RR Global is one of India’s largest and most prominent conglomerates in the electrical industry. An 800 million USD corporation, RR Global embarked its presence in 1986, with its first winding wires manufacturing unit at Vadodara, Gujarat. Head Quartered in Mumbai, RR Global has 10 successful operating companies & 28 marketing offices in India; manufacturing products ranging from Cables & Wires to Magnet Wires, Copper Tubes, Electromechanical Parking Solutions, Electrical Accessories, Busbars & Tapes, Consumer Electricals, Busduct Systems & more. The company is focused on creating cutting edge technology and research to enhance efficiency, reliability, and safe conduction of electricity.