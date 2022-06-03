BGTA holding a Conference for the welfare of the fraternity on the 4th June, encourages participation

Bombay Goods and Transport Association (BGTA) is holding a conference in partnership with All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) to discuss the ‘Issues and Concerns of the Goods and Transport’ industry, on the 4th of June.

The conference will be attended by more than 150 prominent transporters headquartered in Mumbai and will aim positively addressing the core issues faced by the industry through collaboration and enablement.

Both BGTA and AITWA work towards dealing with Problems of Goods Transporters and liasion with Ministries and State/Central Govt with an aim to seek solutions. There is a lot of synergy between BGTA and AITWA and this joint conference aims at providing a platform to the fraternity to voice their issues.

Furthering their cause of supporting and empowering the transporter community, AITWA will also introduce Lawyer On The Spot (LOTS), a 24X7 on-road-legal-assistance service aimed at providing the goods and transport players access to legal support across all issues that may arise when their trucks/cargo is in transit.

LOTS is a dedicated product developed by Lawyered and is already serving the transporters community in North India. Himanshu Gupta, Founder and CEO Lawyered and Gautam Saraf, Chief Strategic Advisor, lawyered launch the product in Maharashtra in the conference.

The conference will also be attended by Mr. Abhishek Gupta, General Secretary AITWA and Mr. Mahendra Arya, Co- President AITWA.

The conference will be held at ‘The BGTA Conference Hall’, Wadala Truck Terminal, Opp New Cuffe Parade at 3PM on the 4th of June.

Both BGTA and AITWA are encouraging more and more members to attend and participate in the conference.