Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir Students Achieve Outstanding Results in CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023

Delhi: Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir Delhi is proud to announce its students’ exceptional performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th Exams 2023. The school has once again set new benchmarks in academic excellence, showcasing its commitment to providing quality education to its students.

In the CBSE Class 12th Exams 2023, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir students showcased outstanding performance. A total of 11 students scored an impressive 99%, while 233 students achieved a commendable score of 95%. Furthermore, a significant portion of the student body excelled in the exams, with 34.4% of students scoring 85% and 48.9% of students achieving 80%.

Continuing their tradition of remarkable results, three students attained an impressive aggregate score of 97%. The stream-wise toppers were as follows: Shivam Jhunjhunwala achieved 97% in the Science stream, Aashi Gupta and Supriya Aggarwal both achieved 97% in the Commerce stream, and Shruti Maheshwari obtained an outstanding score of 95.8% in the Humanities stream.

In the CBSE Class 10th Exams 2023, students of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir have achieved remarkable results, with Pranav Gupta securing the top position in the school with 98.2% in aggregate. Tanmay Jain and Maurya Jain have also performed exceptionally well, scoring 97.8% and 97.6%, respectively.