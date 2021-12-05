Bhajanlal’s Realme Smart Store now at Emall Kolkata

Kolkata, 5th December 2021: In the mobile world, Realme brand is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with. Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. is partnering Realme in this space to boost both the company’s presence as well their own to catch the eyes of the consumer.

Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. today launches a brand-new Realme exclusive smart store at Emall, Kolkata. Mr. Deepak Nakra, Country Head, Realme & Mr. Dipesh Punamiya, Country Head- Realme AIOT & Narzo along with Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Director, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Jayant Bajoria, a young entrepreneur were present at the launch of Realme Smart Store at the Magnet House, Emall, 2nd Floor, Shop number 210 of Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. The company aims at making technology available to the general masses at reasonable rates and Realme captures the essence of the vision.

Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Times Men of the Year 2019, a veteran in the business whose name needs no introduction added that “It is just the beginning, more are yet to come.”

Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., winner of Times Business Awards 2018, Times Business Awards 2019 is the place to be, to feel the zeal. A premium partner for all the renowned brands of Mobile Phones, mobile accessories to iPads, music and sound systems, TVs etc. it has multiple showrooms and brand stores in different parts of the State to cater to the high demand.

