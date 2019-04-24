Bharat Dhuppar joins as a new CEO of Omkar Realtors & Developers

Bharat Dhuppar, after a gap of 3 years joins back Omkar as CEO, Western Region (Flagship Alta Monte & Signet projects) having previously served the brand as Chief Project Officer (CPO) Omkar Worli, 1973 and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Prior to his new role, he worked as the CEO at Sheth Creators and Group CEO Raiaskaran. At Omkar, he takes on the mantle of CEO (Flagship Alta Monte & other Malad projects). He will also be overseeing overall brand’s sales, marketing, CRM and CSR functions for the western region. Says Bharat Dhuppar: Though away for three years, Brand Omkar was always a part of me. I see a strong upswing in the real estate market post elections, and it gives me an opportunity, once again, to create the same magic, rather many folds. Omkar is one of the very few developers that has a strong book value and with strategic tie-ups will bring in a good amount of liquidity which will help in creating a much stronger brand and a step-growth trajectory.

Adds Babulal Varma, Managing Director, Omkar Realtors, “Bharat has been an integral part of the growth story of Omkar. Post a long lull, the realty industry is set for growth and we have focused on joint ventures to boost liquidity for on-going projects completion and launching new projects. Bharat’s key strengths in sales and marketing augurs well for our plans to launch a range of project in the near future”.

Bharat’s corporate career graph includes realty and hospitality majors like The Chatterjee group, Lodha, Taj and Oberoi Hotels. Felicitated with Marketer of the year award by Realty Plus for 3 consecutive years, his expertise spans biotech parks, SEZ, townships, mixed-use developments, residential, retail and commercial. He can be reached at bharat.dhuppar@omkar.com.