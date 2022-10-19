Bharat Forge Signs a Memorandum of Understanding With General Atomics, USA

Companies to collaborate for Indian Navy Lithium-Ion Battery System for naval platforms/submarines Program

India: Bharat Forge Ltd., the world’s leading technology solutions provider and forging company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Atomics, US, a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of a diverse portfolio of electromagnetic and advanced power and energy technologies. Under the terms of the MOU, Bharat Forge and General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS) will collaborate for Lithium-Ion Battery System for naval platforms/submarines to address the requirements of Indian Navy. The parties have also agreed to partner with each other in the area of permanent magnet motors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman Kalyani Group said, “We have been relentlessly working towards bringing niche technologies in the country with the aim of making Indian self-reliant in defence verticals. GA is a market leader for in-service Li-Ion Battery solutions for naval platforms/submarines and and our partnership with General Atomics is a firm step in the direction to develop Make in India solutions for Indian Navy and setting up a strong defence technology and manufacturing vertical within India.”

“We look forward to working with Bharat Forge to meet the requirements of Indian Navy. Our Li-Ion battery system has been developed after 10 years of rigorous R&D. Instead of the usual ‘fault prevention’, our design philosophy is based on assuming a fault and requiring fault containment’, which has made our system extremely safe and reliable”, stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “We are committed to working with companies like Bharat Forge, whose reputation for excellence and dedication to quality is synergistic with ours, as we continue to deliver technology innovations and cutting-edge systems for undersea and surface platforms.”