Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad and “Yuva Manthan” join hands to take G20 to every village through Ekal Vidyalayas

The Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad and Yuvamanthan have come together to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming G20 into a Jan Bhagidari movement. This groundbreaking initiative aims to raise awareness of G20 among approximately 5,00,000 students in 20,000 villages across the country through Ekal Vidyalayas.

The partnership will empower Yuvamanthan to take the message of G20 to every corner of the nation.

Yuvamanthan is actively working towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of

connecting every youth in the country with the G20 movement by organizing Model G20 Summits in educational institutions across the country. The MoU with Bharat Shiksha Parishad will foster cooperation between the two entities while promoting G20-related awareness in the farthest villages.

The primary objective is to promote G20 through Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad’s Ekal Abhiyan and reaching out to young students in the farthest corners of the country, therefore integrating the true essence of making G20 a people’s movement as envisioned by the Prime Minister. The momentum toward building an educated, healthy, and prosperous India will also be accelerated through collaboration.

Youth20 (Y20) India serves as the official youth engagement group of G20, where young individuals from all G20 member nations engage in meaningful dialogues and consultations with one another. Y20 has partnered with Yuvamanthan to enhance youth participation in G20 initiatives through Yuvamanthan Model G20 (YMG20) Summits in educational institutions across the country. In this awareness campaign, students will also learn about the five Y20 themes while taking an Orientation e-module on G20.

Yuvamanthan has built a platform to create awareness among the youth about G20 and seek their perspectives and ideas on global issues and share them with policymakers through its YMG20 summits. These summits are being organized nationwide in over 10,000 educational institutions to foster greater involvement of young individuals in G20. In these summits, students act like leaders of the world and work together to create strategies for sustainability, peace, and growth. Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad has also commended the efforts undertaken by Yuvamanthan to connect students with G20, affirming that G20 will now penetrate every corner of the country through this unified campaign.

Shri Rajeev Aggarwal National General Secretary said In every region of our country, kids will learn about the G20 thanks to the partnership between Yuvamanthan and BLSP.