Bharat New-Energy Company adds New Energy to Electric Vehicle Segment in India

Bengaluru, 10 January 2023: Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) was officially unveiled by Anirudh Ravi Narayanan as the new brand name for their parent company, Boom Motors. BNC, which just turned 3 years old, was formed with the goal of helping transition the world to new/sustainable energy, starting with electric vehicles.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO, BNC said, “Changing the name from Boom Motors to Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) is indicative of a step change in our ambition. We started with wanting to eliminate vehicular pollution, but to do that effectively, we need to ensure that energy that powers these vehicles is coming from sustainable sources, and over time our goal is to address these as well.”

BNC also re-introduced its electric crossover bike named as BNC Challenger S110. The BNC Challenger S110 is the country’s strongest electric bike that will provide best-in-class warranty, value for money, convenience, comfort, and peace of mind to the customers who are going green. The bike will be available for booking now and delivery starting April 2023.