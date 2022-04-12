Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited wins big at the 13th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards, 2022

Mumbai, April 12th, 2022: BPCL has been conferred with six awards at the prestigious 13th IDC Vishwakarma Awards 2022 under ‘Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects’, ‘Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety, and Environment,’ and the ‘Achievement Award for Corona Warriors.

BPCL won four awards under the ‘Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects’:-

The Bina-Panki (Kanpur) Pipeline Project, has enabled to reduce of carbon content

Kanpur Depot additional tankage

LPG Import Terminal Project, Haldia

BS VI Motor Spirit Block Project, Kochi

BPCL bagged another two awards for its initiative of DHT Integration with New Kerosene Hydrotreater Unit in Mumbai Refinery won the Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment and the project of BS VI Motor Spirit Block Project, Kochi won the award for Achievement Award for Corona Warriors.

Every year, CIDC hosts the Vishwakarma Awards. The purpose of the event is to commemorate and honour the valuable contributions of the Indian construction community, which have substantially enhanced the construction domain and contributed to a good shift in our building practices. The ‘CIDC Vishwakarma Awards’ have become a model for inspiring individuals and organisations to improve their performance in their respective fields, thereby contributing significantly to the growth and development of the Indian construction industry.

Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) is the apex body that is dedicated to working relentlessly towards promoting best practices within the Indian construction industry. CIDC is completing its 25 years of successful performance & service to the Indian construction industry this year.