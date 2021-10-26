Bharat Petroleum to strengthen rural market connect with launch of new campaign by MAK Lubricants

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, is aiming to strengthen it connection with rural market with launch of new campaign ‘MAK Chala Gaon Ki Ore’ by MAK Lubricants. The objective of this campaign is to engage with consumers in rural markets, who are quality conscious and open to learning. To educate and enable these consumers, MAK Lubricants has planned a two-month-long activation drive, with a series of engagement activities at village market square, panchayat bhavan, and weekly haats. The campaign was launched at Karalappakam Village in Tamilnadu by Mr. G. Krishnakumar, Executive Director (Lubes), BPCL.

Under the new campaign, the Company will engage with farmers through ‘Kisaan Melas’ at Taluka level and reach out to them through active participation from District Agricultural Officers, Block Developments Officers and Officials from other administrative bodies, who can help educate the farmers and other consumers about new developments in agriculture and Govt. schemes. BPCL will also be introducing products beneficial to rural customers like MAK Trac champion, hydraulic oils, and pump oils, dedicated for the agriculture segment. With rural markets increasingly becoming the economic powerhouse of the country, MAK Lubricants aims to revive the business activities of small-time mechanics, imparting training and exposing those to newer technologies and safer practices.

“This is a proud moment for all of us at Bharat Petroleum. Such one-to-one interaction with farmers will help us clarify their doubts about the better performance of their vehicles. This initiative will help boost up their morale and aide them in efficient utilization of available resources. This customer-centric campaign is a small step towards the bigger aim of maximizing output from rural markets” said Mr. G. Krishnakumar, while launching the campaign.

