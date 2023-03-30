Bharat Pride’s National Science Technology Industry Expo held

Hyderabad, March 30, 2023:The Bharat Pride’s National Science Technology Industry Expo was held in Hyderabad at Anurag University in Hyderabad

The expo aimed to promote scientific and technological advancements in India, providing a platform for scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and students from various fields to showcase their innovations, network with potential investors and collaborators, and inspire the next generation of innovators.

A total number of 160 Stalls, with the representation of 63 Ministries/ Departments have put up the Stalls. The visitors to the expo got a rare opportunity to have a closer view of the Scientific Contribution of Indian Science0 & Technology and Research & Development Organizations.

Shri. Naveen Mittal, IAS, Addl. Commissioner, Higher Education & Technical Education,Telangana was the chief guest, Chairman of Anurag University (AU) Shri. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (MLC, Govt of Telangana) has graced the Science Expo.

Jagruthi Youth Association & Spark Computer Educational society organised the expo.

It was an Annual National Science, Technology, and Industrial expo. It was the largest platform to discuss and showcase the outstanding growth of Indian science,

technology and industry and how rapid growth can bring up enlightenment to the millions of students, youth and youngsters of our country.

CSIR, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, exhibited its latest research findings on biotechnology and chemical sciences. It demonstrated its various Labs’ remarkable Programs and achievements. Various labs viz. CDRI(Central Drug Research Institute), IIP(Indian Institute of Packaging), CIMAP(Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants), CLRI(Central Leather Research Institute), NEERI(National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), IMMT(Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology), IICT(Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) and five more labs have displayed their ongoing Projects and Research Projects.

Some of the other exhibitors include Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD),CSIR, ECIL, NFC, MECL, IMD, NIOT, BPL, SCCL, NCSM, NIEPID, and the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Puducherry.

Thousands of visitors visited the CSIR pavilion and interacted with the scientists of CSIR and felt excited. Students and research scholars were highly inspired by watching the outstanding research works of CSIR and its laboratories across the country.