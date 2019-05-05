Bharat Sevak Samaj in association with Dr KM Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital & Frontier Mediville Science Park launch diploma courses

Bharat Sevak Samaj in association with Dr KM Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital & Frontier Mediville Science Park, for the first time is launching courses for Diploma in Autopsy & Embalming Technician and Diploma in Anatomy & Pathology curator. Both these courses are two-year courses. The eligibility criteria is +2 pass or equivalent.

Bharat Sevak Samaj is a national development agency established in the year 1952 by the planning commission of government of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr KM Cherian, Chairman & CEO-Frontier Lifeline Hospital, Founder – Frontier Mediville said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Bharat Sevak Samaj. It has always been my endeavour to pass on my experience and knowledge to the next generation for the betterment of the society. According to reports, we are seeing a shortage in medical & pathology technicians in the country. I hope these courses help in eliminating the gap to some extent.”

Frontier Mediville offers many unique Para-Medical Undergraduate and Graduate Courses that are not available anywhere else in the Country. These under graduate programs in Basic Sciences, Allied Health Sciences and Nursing provide plenty of opportunities to students who want to follow the Medical stream. It also conducts a Diploma program in Stem Cell and Tissue Engineering affiliated to The University of Madras. The Research wing is recognized by The University of Madras, The Pondicherry University and The Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University for conducting various research leading to PhD degrees in several disciplines like Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology and Toxicology. Currently, there are 20 students carrying out research at Frontier Mediville in the PhD program.

Well-equipped labs are available where students can obtain hands- on- training in Stem Cells, Genetics and Tissue Engineering. Frontier Mediville has gained reputation not only among the students from Chennai and other districts of Tamilnadu, but also other states of our country.

Admission Policy for all Programs conducted by Frontier Mediville is on All India basis and in line with the provisions under UGC. Frontier Mediville admits students directly through a transparent process with emphasis on 10+2 marks, Entrance exam marks and an Interview process