Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Ms Rajasree Setty, a student of St. Francis College & a national level throw ball Gold Medalist, on Thursday

HEMA ARANGAM

cordially invites you to the

Bharatanatyam Arangetram

of

Ms Rajasree Setty

disciple of Guru Smt. Hemamalini Arni & Kiranmayee Madupu

Chief Guest

Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS

Principal Secretary – Industries & Commerce & IT, Govt. of Telangana

Guest of Honor

Dr. Rangana Sarma

“Rajasree’s God Mother”

Date : Thursday 6th June, 2019

Time : 6.30 pm

Venue : Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium

King Koti, Hyderabad.

The Danseuse

Rajasree’s journey in Bharatanatyam commenced at the tender age of 10 years under Gum Hemamalini Arni. After 5 years of training, she started preparing for her Arangetram or Solo Debut under the guidance of Kiranmayee Madupu, Guru Arni’s senior disciple.

Rajasree is pursuing her under graduation at St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet. She is a national level athlete, who secured the Gold Medal in the throw ball tournament, while representing the Telangana State. She is very passionate about environmental sciences & aspires to make it her career. Rajasree regularly participates in extracurricular activities, including various cultural and environmental activities. She is a core committee member of the Prakriti Club at St. Francis College that works on various eco-friendly initiatives. Rajasree enjoys theatre and played the iconic role of Marie in Sound of Music during her school days. She loves nature and animals. As a hobby she enjoys reading books.