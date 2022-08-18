Bharathi Perumal appointed as the new Operations Manager at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Bharathi is a Persuasive & influential professional who brings with him, more than 20 years of National and International experience in Hospitality. A visionary leader with a proven track record in implementing strategies for driving top & bottom-line revenue of the hotel.

He has previously been the Operations Manager at Crowne Plaza Kochi, heading the hotel operations. In addition, he is also the Area Champion Food & Beverage supporting the F&B Operations of 14+ IHG Managed Hotels in India & Bangladesh.

He started his career with Le Royal Meridian Chennai in the year 2003. He moved to One & Only Royal Mirage Dubai for a year before joining Silver Sea, United States of America as Maitre’D Sommelier. Bharathi has previously worked with prestigious brands like The Zuri Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group and Elite Hotels Group, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bharathi had been recognized as the Top 5 F&B Heads of Power 25 in IMEA by Hoteliers Web and was also the winner of the Hoteliers Award by International Hospitality Council, London.

In his new role he will be responsible for driving and executing the Food & Beverage strategies and responsible for the operations at the resort. We are delighted to welcome him & wishing success in this new assignment!