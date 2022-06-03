BharatMatrimony encourages singles to Be Choosy in new campaign

New Delhi, June 3, 2022: BharatMatrimony, India’s leading online matrimony service, announced the launch of BeChoosy, its new TV commercial, that explores the bias against women who want to be choosy when it comes to finding the right life partner, which is an important life-changing decision.

The brand’s premise has been that finding a match is not the end, in fact it is the beginning of the next 40-50 years of one’s life. So, one must be choosy and find the right partner for themselves, to lead a happy married life.

BharatMatrimony found that when women are of marriageable age, they’re asked to compromise or adjust, and not have too many conditions or preferences when it comes to finding a match. Family, relatives, elders and sometimes even friends tell girls to choose someone fast and get married soon or there won’t be many eligible prospects later.

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer – Matrimony.com elaborates, “BharatMatrimony has been constantly breaking new ground and changing the social narrative about relationships and marriage. When women, after careful consideration, make their choices be it about education, career, finance or finding a partner, people tend to say they’re being very picky and question their choices. On the contrary, men are never subjected to the kind of scrutiny or questioning when it comes to the same things. That’s why BharatMatrimony seeks to put the spotlight on this issue by encouraging and empowering women to be choosy.”

BharatMatrimony has been a positive brand that has always espoused the cause of women and empowered them through several innovations, over 22 years. It backs its position of choice for both women and men by offering 1) Lakhs of profiles to choose from 2) Filters for members to choose by education, profession, location and more. 3) Thousands of new profiles that register everyday, thereby enhancing the pool of choices. 4) Ways to connect to prospects through a choice of secure instant chat, video and voice calling features, all to help find the right life partner.

Arjun further added that they will soon launch a 360 degree marketing campaign to amplify the BeChoosy campaign across TV, digital and print.