BharatMatrimony launches patent-pending feature “acceptable matches”

New Delhi, 29th December 2021: In a significant move to help users get most relevant matches based on their preferences, BharatMatrimony, India’s leading online matrimony service, today announced the launch of an exciting industry-first patent-pending feature “Acceptable Matches.”

This feature ensures that the “member profile will be shown only to the relevant set of prospects” defined by the AI system based on the user’s profile and their partnership preference. This completely eliminates non-matching responses from other members.

Irrelevant matches has been one of the nagging industry challenges and with this patent-pending feature, BharatMatrimony members can henceforth expect only relevant responses thereby avoiding receipt of interests from prospects who don’t match them.

BharatMatrimony members have now been given the choice to tweak the preferences. They can also indicate clearly which of them is mandatory, after which their matrimony profiles will be shown only to those who exactly match their preferences. These mandatory preferences could include partner’s age (Ex. 25 to 30 years), education (Ex: Engineering and medicine), profession, community or location.

Saichithra S, Chief Product Officer at Matrimony.com explains, “Acceptable Matches” leverages AI and analytics to ensure that each user’s profile is shown to the most appropriate set of matches. Based on our robust matrimony algorithm which takes into account various parameters and user behavior patterns, we suggest suitable matches. Users can, however, change these preferences and indicate mandatory preferences to be served “exact matches” only.”

This helps users be seen by the right prospects and ultimately helps them find the life partner they’re looking for.