Bharatmatrimony Shows It Understands Single Women Better With #Whatwomenreallywant Campaign

National: For Women’s Day, BharatMatrimony, the No. 1 and most trusted matrimony service, conducted an interesting experiment asking eligible single women why they were not on a matrimony app and attempted to understand their concerns about what held them back from seeking a match online.

The #WhatWomenReallyWant campaign for Women’s Day started with social posts by women airing their concerns, followed by detailed video interviews with some of them which then culminated in a final video.

Explaining the idea behind “What Women Really Want” campaign, Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer – Matrimony.com said, “As a progressive matrimony platform that has women’s safety and privacy at the core of its service, BharatMatrimony wanted to understand why some girls looking for a life partner were not downloading a matrimony app. Our endeavor was to try and address their concerns so that more women come online to look for a match and get the maximum choice that they deserve, with all the control they need. In fact, we wanted to showcase our female security & empowerment commitment through the campaign.”

Through the campaign, BharatMatrimony tells the world they understand what women really want: When it comes to the matchmaking journey, women havefull control of who can see and contact them, wide choices & complete privacy.

The campaign was two-fold:

1. Static posts by single women on why they fear coming on to a Matrimony App and BharatMatrimony’s response on how the brand address these concerns.

2. A video which is a candid conversation with women on few questions related to their hesitation in downloading a matrimony app and telling them there is an app which takes care of their concerns – https://www.facebook.com/BharatMatrimony/videos/1190374004733264

The campaign reached over 6 Million single women and drove close to 4 Million engagements with 3.2 lakh video views.