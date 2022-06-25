BharatMatrimony’s “PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi” social initiative wins 14 creative awards

New Delhi, June 2022: At the recent Kyoorius Creative Awards, BharatMatrimony’s “Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi” – a social initiative to empower girls to choose education over marriage, bagged 14 awards including 1 purple elephant for driving gender equality, and 5 blue elephants. The awards are a celebration of the most outstanding and innovative work in advertising and marketing communications.

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer – Matrimony.com elaborates, “We were pretty sure to win awards because the “Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi” social experiment championed the cause of educating girl children. This is in line with our vision of driving social impact by empowering women to be choosy and redefine their lives, and we want to be the enabler in that positive social change. The elephant means recognition of the brand’s ability to take risks, drive larger impact and deliver creative solutions to social issues.”

Arjun further added, “I’m glad that Dentsu partnered with us in this creative journey. The fact that a jury of the best in the advertising and marketing domain evaluates and selects winners adds to the joy of bagging the awards.”