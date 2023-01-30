BharatX partners with Snitch to offer “SnitchPay”, customers empowered with a BNPL option

Bangalore, January 30, 2023: BharatX, an emerging white labelled credit enabler for e-commerce merchants, has today announced its partnership with Snitch – an online men’s clothing brand to offer buy now pay later services. Through the “SnitchPay” feature powered by BharatX, customers will be able to pay for their purchases in three instalments, instead of paying the entire amount at once, with no extra added cost or interest, bringing affordability and convenience to the customers.

Snitch was founded in 2019 as a B2B men’s apparel brand, which later ventured into the D2C and e-commerce fashion industry with 30 products in June 2020. It offers over 2,500 styles of fast-fashion apparel, featuring formal wear, party wear, leisure wear among others. (Source)

Snitch is one of BharatX’s partners enabling BharatX’s white-labelled BNPL option on its checkout. BharatX will offer Pay-In-3 feature to Snitch buyers via a Shopify plug-in. The customers will only need to pay one-third of the total billing amount at the time of payment; the remaining amount can be paid over two months. The transactions will be carried out through a secure gateway and all communication will take place via Whatsapp only, without the need of visiting any other app. With this, BharatX is empowering customers with convenience, security and a smooth buying journey on Snitch’s platform. Looking ahead, BharatX plans to offer Pay-In-3 as a feature to the other e-commerce companies, D2C and FinTech Brands.

The BharatX “Pay-In-3” plug-in can be integrated in under five minutes. BharatX has one of the highest approval rates in the industry at up to 60%, a high approval rate means an increased access to credit for those who need it and deserve it the most. It is the startup’s vision to democratise credit for the 250 million middle class Indians.

Speaking on the launch, Mehul Nath J, CEO and Co-founder, BharatX says, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Snitch – a brand that is gaining immense popularity amongst the customers. For those wishing to purchase on Snitch, our “Pay-in-3” feature via the Shopify plug-in empowers them to fulfil their aspirations without having to worry about spending a lump sum amount at once. At BharatX, it is our aim to empower every citizen with the credit they need, and help them fulfil their desires. Our Pay-In-3 feature is making that possible; and will also be instrumental in driving more sales and enhancing the selling power for the other merchants listed on Shopify.

It is our aim to provide consumers of every large brand a premium experience like Snitch did. We are very excited to embark upon this new journey and look forward to bringing about a change with this partnership.”

Quote from Snitch spokesperson

“The “Pay-In-3” feature provided by BharatX is a seamless way of providing our customers with a simple one-tap affordability solution. Customers can simply click on the “SnitchPay“ option at the time of checkout, and without any additional documentation or formalities, they would be able access the credit feature. Buyers on Snitch will be empowered to shop for their favourite styles and apparels without paying the entire amount at once. With the ability to pay for purchases in three parts, the high approval rate by BharatX is such that even NTCs(new to credit consumers), and the overlooked yet creditworthy middle class would be able to avail this feature. The easy integration that BharatX provided was a cherry on the cake!”

BharatX provides a seamless integration of “credit-as-a-feature” into digital platforms; also called “Embedded Credit” which allows them to acquire users at much lower costs while also creating value for the platform they partner with by increasing conversion and retention. In order to complete adding the BharatX plugin to the Shopify platform the merchant needs to submit a few details about the business and in less than 5 minutes, the verification process would be complete.