Bharti Foundation bags the Gold Award for ‘Education initiatives during COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai: Bharti Foundation the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises won the Gold Award for being the ‘Best Corporate Foundation’ at ‘CSR Times Awards 2020’ for its ‘Education initiatives during COVID-19 pandemic’ in the Corporate Foundation category competing among some of the leading corporate foundations in India.

The award ceremony was broadcasted online on the CSR Time social media portal, to recognize the initiatives of the organization working throughout India for greater good and the commitment of each individual behind it.

Since March 2020, children’s access to schools have been disrupted owing to preventive measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic. Bharti Foundation’s teachers connected with parents and created around 1000 class-wise WhatsApp groups to reach out students. This shift from regular to online classes took only two days and was possible because of our monthly phone PTMs that were held before the pandemic. This unique initiative equipped parents in advance to use apps, and as a result our stakeholders were better prepared during the unprecedented times.

Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Foundation, said “We are honored to receive this prestigious award. The award is a testimony to the efforts being invested by our staff and reaffirms our commitment towards the Foundation’s mission of delivering quality education to underprivileged children. We are proud that we could keep our students engaged even during COVID-19 induced lockdown and still continuing with the online classes. ”

The Foundation’s primary focus has been centered on the education of children across rural India while nurturing a culture of positivity, collaboration, innovation and process orientation within the organization.