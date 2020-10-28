Bharti Realty Installs ESP+UV Filters to Ensure Corona-free Air for a safer workplace

Bharti Realty, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, has installed ESP+ UV filters in all common areas of Worldmark Aerocity, and the entire buildings of Bharti Crescent and Airtel Centre to provide the safest possible working environment for its employees, tenants and partners. The company has partnered with Honeywell, one of the best tech solution providers globally, for the same and is open to facilitate the implementation of these filters in individual areas as well.

Coronavirus is believed to be contagious and can be transmitted via air. HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems installed in commercial buildings can potentially spread this virus across when high-speed air flows past an infected person to others. This calls for upgrading the HVAC system to decrease the risk of spread through this route and help tenants feel more comfortable amid all the uncertainty about the coronavirus.

UV filters are the latest and the most effective techniques to fight the virus and the ESP is supposed to take care of even 1-micron particles keeping the premises dust free and virus free. Company’s marquee office property ‘Atelier’ which comes as an ideal example of a 21st Century Development, designed with the new norm of post-Covid working much ahead of its time already boasts of ESP+UV filters in its entire facility. Along with the TFA (Treated Fresh Air Units), MERV 13 filters at all its properties installed in the first phase, now Bharti Realty’s commercial projects follows the installation of ESP+UV Filters at its properties.

Commenting on the development, Mr. S.K. Sayal, Whole Time Director & CEO, Bharti Realty Limited said, “With research showing the coronavirus may spread through shared air, it is imperative for developers to upgrade the HVAC systems of buildings to keep the indoor air as virus-free as possible. Bharti Realty has reopened offices, after taking all necessary preventive measures to check Covid-19 spread, in accordance with government regulations and guidelines, and the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety. Installation of ESP+UV filters is yet another testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a safer workplace to our employees and tenants amidst Covid-19”.

Some other measures taken by the company to check the spread of novel coronavirus include installation of touch-free soap dispensers, touch-free hand dryers, touch-free water taps and touch-free visitor management system and sanitisation of the lifts and washrooms in every 2 hours.

The company has made mandatory for every entrant to pass through a contactless temperature screening procedure, wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while entering the building premises. This is besides modification in seating arrangements to ensure the adequate social distance between colleagues. Also, not more than 6 people can have a meal in the office cafeterias at any given point in time to ensure maximum safety. And to top it all, adequate arrangements for medical facilities and medical personnel have been made in the buildings to deal with any unforeseen emergencies.

Bharti Realty’s facility management arm ‘Bharti Care’ has issued certain guidelines and have deployed a comprehensive SOP. The company has housekeeping/hospitality staff thoroughly trained in safety, security, and hygiene of an establishment. They follow ‘Namaskaar Culture’ in the building premises to maintain social distancing while greeting customers. It has made it mandatory for all its housekeeping staff to follow 20-second handwash guidance to ensure maximum hygiene standards.