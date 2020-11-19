Bharti Realty offers opportunity to shop small and win big at Worldmark Aerocity and Gurugram

Bharti Realty, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises is rewarding residents of Delhi/NCR for supporting businesses this festive season. With this regard, the company has come up with a Shop & Win Campaign at both Worldmark Aerocity and Worldmark Gurugram for the shopaholics of Delhi and Gurugram. Based on a weekly lucky draw concept, the campaign has started from 9th November 2020 and will continue till 17th January 2021.

Both the destinations are all geared up with the exciting deals, treating shoppers to various offers, as well as opportunities to win extravagant prizes by simply shopping/spending Rs 3000.

Shopping Bonanza at Worldmark Aerocity – A chance to win a Kia Sonet

To make the ongoing and upcoming festive season more interesting and gratifying for city shoppers, Delhi NCR’s favourite food and retail destination, Worldmark Aerocity has organised a Shop and Win campaign. Here, on shopping for Rs 3000 one of the lucky winners will get to drive home the all-new Kia Sonet. Not only this, but the Shopping Bonanza also has some amazing weekly lucky draws on board for all to win some exciting prizes like iPhones, LEDs, Gift Vouchers and much more.

Bag a Surprise, a more reason to celebrate at Worldmark Gurugram

To make the festive season more fun and exciting at Worldmark Gurugram – the bustling new centre of commerce and an ultimate destination for shopping, entertainment and dining, has organized the ‘BAG A SURPRISE’ campaign with a variety of lavish prizes up for grabs. Here, the shoppers who shop and spend Rs 3000 or more are eligible to participate in the weekly lucky draws and stand a chance to win exciting prizes including (iPhones, LED, Fridge, AC, Microwaves, Gift hampers, Gift vouchers & much more) every week.