Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru’s Fashion Week and Talent Hunt ends this weekend on a high note

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru organised Bhartiya Brands and Fashion Week and welcomed fashion guru Prasad Bidapa, on the 3rd and 4th of December as the Chief Guest and Judge of its fashion show. He also acted as the curator of the show. The Bhartiya’s Fashion show witnessed the spectacular participation of close to 100+ retail brands, showcasing their exemplary Indo-Western fashion collections. The Talent Hunt was the major highlight of the event. Over 1000+ people contested for the Talent Hunt at Bhartiya Brands and Fashion Week.

Live Music Performances, Fashion Pop-ups, and Beauty Contests ramped up the entertainment quotient of the event leading to high footfalls. The Talent Hunt was judged by Prasad Bidapa and a host of puissant personalities. It was held in several categories like Best Vocalist-Solo, Best Musician-Solo, Best Dancer-Solo, and Stand-up Comedy-Solo.

In the fashion space, competitions were held for Fashion Icon (Male and Female), in several categories for different age groups like Best Baby, Best Toddler, Best Teenager, Best Young Adult, Best Adult, and Best Senior.

To save the best for the last, the Fashion Show curated by Mr Prasad Bidapa also took place. Twelve professional supermodels walked the ramp which includes names including renowned names like Sahana Poonacha, Payal Ponnanna, and Rakshitha Sunaina, who shared the stage with showstopper Roshmitha Harimurthy, Miss Universe India 2016. Male supermodels like Rakesh Chengappa and Irfan Shaik also graced the show and owned the ramp.

Children from ASSISTED Living for Autistic Adults (ALFAA) also walked as models on the Bhartiya stage to show that modelling can be a profession and a valuable source of income for differently abled people.

Prasad Bidapa, on the conclusion of Bhartiya Brands and Fashion Week, said, “I was thrilled to be part of the event. We saw cross-cultural fashion statements and voguish styles which amazed me and my co-judges. There is a sea of talent in this country and I am glad we saw variety in our show. Fashion has always been an intrinsic part of everyone’s life. It is a way of making an effervescent statement without any utterance. I am glad I could be part of a show which platforms great artists with limitless potential.”

S Raghunandhan, President at Bhartiya Urban, said, “Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru has always come up with cutting-edge and out-of-the-box ideas and executes them to utmost perfection. Fashion Week is one such event where we put our heart and soul into bringing the right and bright talent on a stage to showcase their abilities. We have the deepest regard for fashion guru Mr Prasad Bidapa who joined us as the Guest of Honour and Judge and enriched our platform with his enigmatic presence and valuable inputs. Bhartiya Mall is a perfect combination of stores offering international fashion and the most popular Indian brands, making it a one-stop solution for all needs.”