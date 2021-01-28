Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony of Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre Held

Jharsuguda, Odisha:: Vedanta Jharsuguda, India’s largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, marked an auspicious beginning to the commencement of construction of the Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre at Jharsuguda. Shri. NabaKisore Das, Hon’ble Minister – Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha, performed Bhoomi Pujanfor the project, in the presence of Shri. Suresh Pujari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament – Bargarh, Shri. Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Hon’ble MLA – Brajarajnagar, Shri. Saroj Kumar Samal, District Magistrate & Collector – Jharsuguda, and Shri. Lal Mohan Routray, Chief District Medical Officer – Jharsuguda, Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, and other eminent dignitaries of the region.

A collaboration between Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda and SRL Diagnostics, the Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre will be an advanced state-of-the-art multispecialty facility.It will aid in greater penetration of medical services in the hinterland, bringing specialized medical services to the doorsteps of Jharsuguda citizenry. The centre shall offer over 500 tests and specialized services like Radiology, Mammography, ECG/PFT/TMT, Vision, Digital X-Ray, Audiometry, among others.

Speaking about the awards, Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said,“Vedanta has been a long-time partner in the socio-economic progress of Odisha, especially Jharsuguda, where we operate one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters. We are thankful to the Govt. of Odisha, District Administration, members of the community and our well-wishersfor their kind association and unfaltering support over the years. Our community development interventions in the field of sustainable livelihood, healthcare, quality education and infrastructure have transformed the socio-economic fabric of the region. The Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre, our upcoming community welfare project, shall cater to nearly 5 lakh citizens of Jharsuguda as well as nearby areas, bolstering the state of healthcare in the region.”

Shri. Naba Kishore Das Hon’ble Minister – Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha, said, “I welcome Vedanta’s Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centreproject for Jharsuguda, and I hope that more such CSR initiatives will be rolled out by Vedanta for the people of Jharsuguda in the future.”

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, women empowerment, quality education, health, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to a total of 72 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting nearly 80,000 people in a year. It empowers more than 4000 women from over 335 SHGs, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 32,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 6400 students, has planted more than 1.48 lakh trees in partnership with the community, and built 570 plus infrastructural projects at community level.

Vedanta is India’s largest producer of the green metal, aluminium, operating a world-class 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With one of the largest technically qualified and diverse workforces in the country, the company is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future’.