Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana- Exclusive Quotes on Iss Baar #SabKeLiye #JaagoRe- Tata Tea

From your domestic help to your driver to your gardener, these unsung heroes make life easier for us every day. Getting them vaccinated is as important as getting ourselves vaccinated. Bollywood’s best-known faces known for their acting prowess as well as their social cause sides have joined hands to show their support towards vaccinating their support staff as they urge people #SabkeLiye #JaagoRe. The three known faces AyushmannKhurrana, BhumiPednekar and DiaMirza have come together to take Tata Tea #SabKeLiye #JaagoRe pledge.

Urging people to join the movement through social media videos and tips on how to step up for lesser privileged people around us, Actor AyushmannKhurrana in his call for support is seen talking “We have many heroes in our lives to lend their hand of support to help us daily. They take care of us, protect us and make our lives comfortable but times like these who is taking care of their safety. They can anyone like our security, drivers, cook or housekeepers. They may be facing challenges to book an appointment, or they may have a few myths about vaccine. So it’s our duty to spread the correct information and keep them protected as well by helping them get vaccinated. When I booked slots for my family, I ensured that I do the same for my support staff too. It’s my responsibility towards them and their family. Join me in taking the pledge to lend a hand of support to all those who have been relentlessly supporting us every day. They need our assistance to get vaccine against covid 19. No one is safe until everyone is safe. Please pledge your support by logging in www.jaagore.com/ – IssBaar Sab KeLiyeJaago Re”https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQoH_DlpUGb/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Actor DiaMirza too emphatically speaks her heart in the video “I wanted to share something that is of the utmost importance. It’s about helping those who help us every day to get access to vaccination. People like our security guards, who stays up all night to protect us, our cook, who are at our doorstep at 6am every morning or our driver who knows to set these AC temperature at or knows we don’t like air conditioning, they do a lot to ensure we are safe, comfortable and free to all that we want in our lives. It’s time now for us to step up and ensure that they are registered for their vaccination and are well informed about all the necessary precautions they need to take. They need our support and our guidance. Please visit the link in my bio and take the pledge and find out how you can help your support staff on the JaagoRe website. Remember no one is safe until everyone is safe! IssBaar Sab KeLiyeJaago Re” https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ05VV3DpGs/

BhumiPednekar is reminisces memories of starting her day with didi’s chai and now it’s his time to help her. “Jaagteraho, jaagteraho…Yehsunebagaair Chain kineendkahanaatihai, Aurdidikehaathke chai kebinaSubahkishuruatkahanhopaatihai…Kaka k time peane se hi gaadi hi nahi, din age badhtihai. Spot dada k bina set par garmiaur sab ka para Chadha rehtahai. Jinhonehamare din aasankiye, ab hamaribaarihai, unnkeliyekuchkarneki. Un sab k liyemiljul k Corona se ladneki. We have to fight with Corona together and that is why vaccination for all is my next goal. Jo hamareliyerozmehnatkartehain, un sab keliyeJaagoRe. Let’s lend a hand of support to our helping hands by assisting them to get vaccinated against covid-19. Please visit the link in bio www.jaagore.com/ – IssBaar Sab KeLiyeJaago Re and pledge your support to the cause because no one is safe until everyone is safe.”