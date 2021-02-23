Bhumika Group begins 2021 with big bang…

Udaipur, Rajasthan: While real estate sector is looking for revival in 2021, Bhumika Group has started the year on a positive note by leasing 25,000 Plus Sq Ft area at the Urban Square – their flagship mixed used project at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Inspite of all the odds, the group has signed eminent brands like Allen Solly, Van Huesen, Louis Philippe, Spyker and Funland which is about 17,000 Sq Ft area. And since unlock, group has managed to lease a total area of approximately 25,000 Sq Ft area with Levis, Adidas, Puma, Asics, and Market 99 also signed up earlier. In total he Mall has pre- leased more than 2 Lakhs Sq Ft so far.

Ecstatic on this achievement, MD of Bhumika Group, Uddhav Poddar said “We are extremely thankful to the brands for showing their trust and commitment towards opening their stores in our Mall. We have put our heart & soul in creating this iconic landmark in Udaipur, the largest in the Rajasthan. We are taking all necessary actions to offer the possession of Phase I soon”

Further he adds that “All the brands signed up earlier have honored their existing commercial terms post Covid as it was during the agreement signing and they have confirmed that they will be taking possession as per the committed timelines.”

Urban square is one of the only few projects in Udaipur, where construction is going as per the schedule timelines. Recently Fire NOC and partial completion has also been obtained.

There is not much inventory left in the mall now. As per the company officials, it is the best time to invest in Urban Square, Udaipur. The indications are that prices are expected to appreciate soon, especially once the mall becomes operational.

Urban Square has the best brand mix; so far 30 brands have been signed.

Some of them are Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Tata Westside, Inox, Mark & Spencer, Holiday Inn, Tata Zudio, Sketchers, Arrow Sport, FCUK, F-Bar, Looks, Go Colors, Reebok, Pepe Jeans, Asics, Puma, Kazo among others.

Urban Square is a 1.8 million sq ft mixed-use project developed in phases, which also has a mall positioned as an ‘All Under One Roof’ with lifestyle retail, along with a food court, a state-of-the-art multiplex, gaming zone, a bowling alley, and many more entertainment options. The development also includes Grade -A commercial office space, Fully Furnished commercial serviced apartments, and a 5-star hotel.