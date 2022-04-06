Bhumika Group ties up with retail brand Necessity 83 for Alwar-based Urban Square Galleria Mall

Real Estate Developer Bhumika Group recently announced a tie-up with a retail market brand, Necessity 83, for its commercial project, Urban Square Galleria Mall, located in Alwar. The retail chain has taken up 10,000 sq ft in the mall, a prominent addition to the list of brands that have acquired space in the project. It will also be Alwar’s first organized home needs store.

With its brand ambassador as the celebrated Indian cricket player, Kapil Dev, Necessity 83 is a retail brand that sells over 15000 products, primarily dealing in food and grocery segments like dairy products, beverages, and beauty and hygiene products; it provides services like hypermarkets, supermarkets, and home deliveries as well. Necessity 83 also runs cafes and restaurants under its name across metro cities.

Upon brand tie-up with Necessity 83, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group, said, “We are delighted to announce the brand tie-up with Necessity 83 to bring a host of world-class facilities for the people of Alwar. Necessity 83 offers products from several well-established brands like Hindustan Unilever Limited, P&G, Britannia, Dabur, Amul, MTR, Tata Tea, Nescafe, Fortune, Lays, Patanjali, etc. It is a great pleasure to associate with brands, recognizing the potential of Urban Square Galleria Mall and wanting to forge tie-ups with us. We will be offering the possession this year. We have also signed up with top brands like INOX, Numero Uno, etc to shape the best enthralling experience for our customers. ”

Bhumika Group is a trusted and bankable name in the real estate sector. Urban Square Galleria Mall is Bhumika Group’s maiden commercial project in Alwar, spread over 1 Lac Sq. Ft area comprises retail shops, a food court, restaurants, a multiplex, and an entertainment zone. The coming up of ‘Haat Bazaar’ is said to be the cynosure of Urban Square Galleria Mall.

The company has Trehan Group as the joint venture partner for this project.