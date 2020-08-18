Bhumika Group’s Urban Square celebrates 74th Independence Day with vibrancy

Udaipur, August 18, 2020: One of the largest under-construction mall in Udaipur- Urban Square celebrates Independence Day with great zeal and nationalistic sentiment. The attendees were retailers & members of Bhumika Group. The event began with the unfurling of the National Flag and was followed by the unison singing of the National Anthem.

Patriotic fervour was at its peak with people remembering the martyrs and applauding the efforts of the armed forces protecting us every day. The event also witnessed hearty participation from the children and youth. Chocolates and sweets were distributed amongst them. The hearts of people were filled with pride, reminiscing the struggles and memories, this iconic day symbolises for every Indian citizen.

Mr. Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group & Founding Member, SCAI (Shopping Center Association of India) present at the event said, “Independence Day holds so much respect in our hearts. We owe our existence to the nation that we live in, it gives us the power and recognition to stand out in the world. Taking care of the motherland should be everyone’s duty. We are extremely grateful to the freedom fighters who fought for all of us so that the nation comes out from the shackles of colonial rule. Celebration at Urban Square was a small effort from our end to commemorate their gallantry and valor”.