Bhupendra Chaubey joins India Ahead as Owner & Co-Promoter

Hyderabad, July 21, 2020. Bhupendra Chaubey joins India Ahead, the first English National News Channel to be beamed out of South India as Owner & Co-Promoter

In a statement issued by Andhra Prabha Publication, which owns the Channel welcomed the iconic journalist in its fold Group Editor-in-Chief and CEO.

He will be joining as a Co-Promoter and Owner and will be part of the core founding team, the release added.

Bhupendra will henceforth be managing the affairs for our 12 editions of the Paper, English Language News Channel India Ahead, and our foray in regional spaces, the release added

Bhupendra brings over two decades of experience to the table.

In the post COVID world, the media landscape is changing dramatically. And there is no one better poised than Bhupendra to take this Media company forward and create a new template for broadcasting.” Mr.Goutham, the Founder Promoter of the company said.

On the development, Bhupendra said, “I have known Goutham for a while. He paved a way and invited me to become his partner that enabled me to get into broadcasting with my own creative and disruptive ideas, post moving on from Network 18.

The sheer opportunity to build a disruptive business model and create a business, as well as viewer value in the post-COVID world, convinced me that this was the best time to take up this challenge”, he adds

Speaking on the future, Bhuperdra said, “Future is all digital. Some of India’s best minds have come together with me to layout an execution road-map which makes for a very exciting journey ahead. We want to be local and global. India Ahead will not just be a TV Channel or a Print Publication, this is the time for a Tech-enabled Multi-platform news organization.