Bhutani Grandthum further leases 45,000 sq ft .

Grantham adds renowned lifestyle brands to its retail arena. It has now joined hands with Max, Peter England, American Eagle, Food Quest- The Food Court, and Aurelia. The brands have collectively taken 45,000 sq. ft. of Retail space in the Project.
Located in Techzone 4, Greater Noida West, Bhutani Grandthum is an upcoming IT/ITES project consisting of two high-rise towers of G+34 and G+31, sprawling over approximately 23 acres with waterscape, sky-deck, and an open area to create an impeccable hi-street retail experience. The project shares proximity with Greater Noida’s Aqua Line and Pari Chowk, which has generated feasible buzz around it.
“Currently, under development, Grandthum recently leased over 1,20,000 sq ft of space to several well-known brands like Tata Westside, Miraj Cinemas, Pantaloons, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Go Colors, W, Reebok, Meena Bazaar, Van Heusen etc. With the presence of these brands, Bhutani Grandthum is set to be the major lifestyle shopping hub of Noida/ Greater Noida West. In addition to this, Grandthum has also demarcated spaces for Hypermarkets, Entertainment Zone, and Fine Dining among others. The project has been approved by RERA and will be delivered by 2024” says Mr. Sumit Agarwal, Director-Sales and Leasing, Bhutani Grantham