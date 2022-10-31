Bhutani Grandthum further leases 45,000 sq ft .

Grantham adds renowned lifestyle brands to its retail arena. It has now joined hands with Max, Peter England, American Eagle, Food Quest- The Food Court, and Aurelia. The brands have collectively taken 45,000 sq. ft. of Retail space in the Project.

Located in Techzone 4, Greater Noida West, Bhutani Grandthum is an upcoming IT/ITES project consisting of two high-rise towers of G+34 and G+31, sprawling over approximately 23 acres with waterscape, sky-deck, and an open area to create an impeccable hi-street retail experience. The project shares proximity with Greater Noida’s Aqua Line and Pari Chowk, which has generated feasible buzz around it.