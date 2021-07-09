Bhutani Grandthum Organised Free Covid Vaccination Camp

Bhutani Grandthum in collaboration with Felix Hospital organised a free Corona vaccination camp in Noida. The camp was arranged for the residents of Noida. The Chief Guests of the camp were Dr. Aditi Sethi Bhutani (Director, Dr. Bhutani Clinic and Health Spokesperson Bhutani Grandthum), Dr. Rashmi Gupta (Director Felix Hospital), Dr. D.K. Gupta (Founder, Felix Hospital).

Bhutani Grandthum’s team who participated in the camp also got the opportunity to take advantage of 2 free full body check ups along with the vaccine (which included kidney, heart, liver, diabetes, and blood tests).

At the time of an inauguration, the battle of Covid 19 was remembered by the city of Noida, it was also told how the city is progressing towards winning this battle under the leadership of successful officers. For the last one year also, with the special efforts of all the departments like district administration, police, and health department, Gautam Buddh Nagar remained on top in fighting the coronavirus and the death rate was also under control.

At that moment, Dr. Aditi Sethi Bhutani, Director- Dr. Bhutani Clinic, and Health Spokesperson Bhutani Grandthum said that ” On this day we should thank all the doctors who saved all of us without caring for their lives in the difficult times of Corona. Because of them, we were able to defeat the second wave of Corona. Now we have to prepare for the third wave of corona again and for which it is very important for all of us to be vaccinated. ”