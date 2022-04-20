Bhutani Grandthum Sponsored Mapic India Awards

Bhutani Grandthum, NCR’s leading Commercial Real Estate player had supported the Mapic India Awards, a premier event where retail brands learn, grow, shop, and experience the future of retail and retail real estate in the world’s fastest-growing market. The event was organized in JW Marriott, Aerocity, Delhi.

MAPIC India formerly India Retail Forum (IRF), was established in 2004 where the retail brands experience the future of retail and retail real estate in the world’s fastest-growing market.

Launched in September 2019 and currently, underdevelopment, Bhutani Grandthum at Greater Noida is being designed as per global standards and Green Building Certification requirements. Grandthum project is the first-ever project by Bhutani Group which has attained the highest level of pre-certification that is “Platinum”, entitling it to a Global leadership recognition. Grandthum is an IT/ITES project located in Greater Noida West.

Backed by a decade’s worth of experience and an abundance of expertise, the Bhutani Group has pioneered the conceptualization and execution of upscale real estate projects in the commercial segments which include the most advanced IT office spaces in Delhi NCR.

For more information, please visit: https://grandthum.com