BIBA welcomes Summer with a new Collection

New Delhi, February 2021: Season of spring and summer fills the nature with bright strokes of beautiful colors. Keeping the season’s freshness in mind, BIBA, the leading Indian wear brand launches ‘Many Shades One Me’ campaign promoting the Summer 2022 Collection, which is bold and lively. The campaign highlights the modern woman’s beauty and confidence and asserts that the woman should be treated as an individual. It’s more than just a gender. To evaluate her based on her work. It’s not her face. She should not be revered as a mother figure, nor should her beauty be objectified. Treat her equally and not specially. Expect the same things from her that you would from any other individual.

The collection is crafted out of comfortable fabrics exemplifying gorgeous, floral and feminine summer prints to sashay the season around in. Springs and summers are all about splashes of beautiful color. BIBA’s latest collection is a unique combination of contemporary yet traditional designs which are bold and graceful, casual, and classic at the same time. The new range highlights perfect styles for all occasions. The collection comprises of Anarkali suit sets in floral print, tunic pant set, indie dresses, coord sets, kaftan kurtis and many more. BIBA has played with fun filled design patterns, prints, eye catching color palette to retain the vibrancy of the season in its collection.

Keeping the season’s freshness and energy in mind, BIBA has designed a collection that has a lot of new to look forward to. They have a new range where they are bringing back salwars in fun prints and sets. The designers have also introduced a collection with the same print in the top and bottom making them like contemporary coord sets. The Mom n me range is something to look out for with young and comfortable styles in a fresh pallete that is ideal for summer. The rage also comprises of comfortable casuals, work wear, festive range, bottom wear.

Here are BIBA’s Top Looks from their recently launched SS’22 collection-

Evergreen Elegance

A pink classic floral print. Dress yourself in a classic white and pink

Anarkali suit set that has dainty, schiffli, lace details at its edges. Gorgeously feminine and every bit beautiful.

Salwar Sensation

Salwars are back in Fashion. Lounge comfortably with this cotton suit set. Floral prints add more drama to this look.

Captivating Coord Sets

Coord sets have made a comeback this season with exciting styles. Kurta features a straight silhouette, round neckline and three forth sleeves. Slim pants complete the entire look.

Summer Chic

Short Kurtis or kurti top are the versatile outfit you can wear them for anywhere and make people fall for you without putting efforts. That makes them must-haves for every girl out there. BIBA’s collection of women Short Kurtis is vast and possesses a variety of styles in almost every size. The design and fit of these styles are very trendy and perfect to present you as style diva. The fabric used in making goes through various test and then the best of them gets the entry to the final making. Soft on skin cotton Short Kurtis by BIBA are the result of this absolute quality test.