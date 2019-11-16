BIC Cello Launches ColourUP: An Exciting New Range of Colours Added To Its Vast Stationery Portfolio

BIC Cello, India’s leading stationery brand, today unveiled its new full fledge colouring range, ‘ColourUP’. The new colouring portfolio offers a variety of products like sketch pens, colour pencils, wax crayons, oil pastels, and plastic crayons available in a wide selection of multipacks. The new portfolio expansion is in line with the company’s effort to tap into the imagination of children around India and fuel their creativity and artistic expression through colouring.

BIC Cello’s ColourUP range has been developed with parents and children’s requirements in mind. The new range offers colour pencils, sketch pens, oil pastels and crayons that are break resistant, non-toxic, and washable. ColourUP crayons are also two times stronger than normal crayons. The entire portfolio conforms and has received the European Product Safety Standard certification (EN-71). In addition to offering best-in-class functionality, ColourUP aims to indulge kids with fun learning activities. The product packs include a range of Do It Yourself activities that kids can colour, including table lamp covers, colour-in posters, book posters, and gift box cubes.

Commenting on the launch, Tanveer Khan, Director – Marketing, India said, “The launch of ColourUP marks an important milestone for BIC Cello as we enter into a new category. This strategic expansion will allow us to expand our footprint in India and cater to the second largest stationery segment in India that includes more than 10.7 crore children. At BIC Cello, we understand that colouring is an important therapeutic activity for a child’s growth and development as it helps children develop patience, improve focus, enhance motor skills, and fuel creativity and self-expression. With ColourUP, we hope that every child’s learning journey becomes more fun and creative.”

The brand-new packs are available in ranges including minipacks of six up to large packs of 24. ColourUP will be available across 7,000 outlets across 80 cities.

BIC Cello is the largest manufacturer and distributor of writing instruments in India. The company sells 5 million pens in the country every day. Earlier this year, the company inaugurated Asia’s largest Stationery manufacturing unit in Vapi, Gujarat. With this category extension, BIC Cello will continue to remain a preferred partner for consumers.