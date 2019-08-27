BIC Cello’s Cricket Fever Pack gives fans the opportunity to meet world’s No. 1 ODI bowler

Cricket fans gear up to share the nets with the world’s number 1 ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah as BIC Cello ties up with the youth icon to celebrate the biggest year of cricket. With the launch of the new Cricket Fever Pack by BIC Cello, the leading writing instrument company in India, cricket fans have a chance to win a net practice session with Bumrah. Lucky fans will experience his unique bowling style first-hand while trying to score runs against his world-famous Yorkers.

The Cricket Fever Pack is a special edition writing kit launched earlier this season with five smooth Cello products: Cello Butterflow, Cello Buttergel, Cello Supreme, Cello Geltech Neon, and Cello Marky. The pack comes with a scratch card, giving 1,000 lucky winners the chance to win autographed merchandising, and 10 lucky winners an opportunity to participate in a net practice session with Bumrah.

Commenting on BIC Cello’s campaign, Tanveer Khan, Director – Marketing, India said, “We are delighted to announce BIC Cello’s association with Jasprit Bumrah to celebrate this year’s cricket fever. We are very excited to offer our consumers the thrilling experience of sharing a pitch with the bowler known for his devastating Yorkers. We look forward to meeting and hosting the 10 lucky cricket enthusiasts from across the country.”

The BIC Cello Cricket Fever 360-degree marketing campaign kicked off last month with a new ad-film featuring the star player highlighting the activation to fans around India.

The contest will run till September 10, 2019 with the 10 lucky winners set to be announced on September 14, 2019. To take part in the cricket fever contest, consumers needs to purchase the special pack and use the scratch card to enrol for the same. The unique code has to be shared with team BIC Cello with the help of an SMS (CELLOPEN<space>NAME<space>UNIQUE CODE to 93200 66660). In addition to the SMS contest, BIC Cello also ran ‘Cricket Fever’ digital contests where 50 lucky winners will receive Bumrah’s autographed merchandise and five additional winners will be selected for the net practice session.