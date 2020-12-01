Bid adieu to Covid-hit 2020 with ‘Talk to Heal’, a campaign by India’s largest virtual listening platform Eat Luv N Pray

New Delhi: India’s largest virtual listening platform Eat Luv N Pray on Tuesday launched a campaign titled ‘Talk to Heal’ in a bid to reach out to people facing issues related to mental health. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has prevailed during year 2020, the platform further aims to reach out to those who have been in isolation, currently in isolation and also those who are facing depression-like symptoms due to lockdown or remote working situations. As part of the campaign, the participants can avail free online consultation with in-house health experts at Eat Luv N Pray.

To maximize the reach of the campaign, corporate entities have also been invited to come on board to enable counseling and consultation sessions for their employees. Eat Luv N Pray also invites people to register for group Zoom discussions with the platform’s founders and health experts. Those interested can register for the Zoom sessions through Eat Luv N Pray’s profiles on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Speaking about the campaign, Eat Luv N Pray co-founders Sonia Arora Sood and Priyanka Wadhera said the idea behind launching ‘Talk to Heal’ is that we faced unprecedented situations during 2020, which adversely affected the mental health of a large chunk of people. They further said that since we are nearing the end of the year, it is time we take adequate measures that contribute towards mental wellbeing.

The virtual listening platform, launched recently by Eat Luv N Pray Foundation, provides preventive care by listening and letting users vent out their innermost feelings and refrain self from heading towards acute mental illness. The platform ensures complete anonymity and considers mental health the core of overall wellbeing. Eat Luv N Pray provides research-based emotional support to individuals over phone, video discussions, forums and social media. People from all walks of society can be a part of the campaign through https://www.eatluvnpray.org/.