Biesse India announces INSIDE BIESSE from 1st to 7th June 2022

Bangalore, 20th May 2022: Biesse India, a global woodworking machinery manufacturing company is gearing up for one of its biggest events- Inside Biesse at their Bengaluru campus from 1st June to 7th June 2022. The event serves as the point of reference for experiencing the evolution of the industry dedicated to the processing of Wood, Glass, and Advanced Materials.

With more than 500 visitors registered over the 7 days of the Inside Biesse event, Biesse India is also hosting two special knowledge sharing sessions on the 3rd and 4th of June 2022 (Friday & Saturday) aimed to provide an insight into the woodworking industry and how various components affect them. Biesse is delighted to have Mr Gopal Dwivedi, AVP, LivSpace who would be addressing the topic related to ‘Home Furnishing and Trends in Kitchen’ and Mr Prahallada K.N., Chief Program Officer, Biesse India speaking on ‘Upskilling in the Woodworking Industry’.

The event is expected to showcase Biesse’s digitized showroom in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. The sprawling space of 1000 square meters will have as many as 11 technologies from Sizing, Edge Banding, and Sanding to 5 axis CNC and glass processing machines on demo. Visitors will be able to experience an immersive and in-depth understanding of how each variant will offer an innovative yet unique solution in the field of Wood, Glass and Advanced Material processing.

Their Nelamangala showroom also has a dedicated training facility that helps in educating customers regarding all the latest developments and trends. Addressed as a “factory of the future”, a place where the creative mind of a man and machinery technology come together. Biesse’s Bengaluru unit which comprises plants at Nelamangala and Nagaruru makes up a sprawling space of 35,000 square meters equipped with the most advanced minds, machinery and manpower to design and manufacture cutting-edge technology in Wood, Glass and Advanced Material processing.

Machines to be displayed at Inside Biesse include:

• ROVER AS 15 5-AXIS CNC

• ROVER GOLD 1232 CNC

• ROVER GOLD G 1232 CNC

• ROVER K FT FLAT TABLE CNC

• VIET S2 AUTOMATIC SANDING

• GENIUS 61 CT A TECH CUTTING TABLE

• SELCO SK 370 BEAM SAW

• AKRON 1130 EDGEBANDER

• JADE 325 EDGEBANDER

• JADE 240 EDGEBANDER

• JADE 340 EDGEBANDER

Expressing his delight, Mr Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, Biesse India says, “Our purpose is to provide an immersive experience to our visitors and share knowledge on the technologies and advancements made by Biesse not only in the Wood, Glass and Advanced Materials but also in the manufacturing sector as a whole. We are eager to open the doors and welcome everyone into the world of Biesse.”

What: INSIDE BIESSE 2022

When: 1st June to 7th June 2022 (9 am to 9 pm every day)

Where: Biesse India, Survey No. 32, No. 469, Jakkasandra Village, Sondekoppa road, Bengaluru Rural District, Karnataka – 562123