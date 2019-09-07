Big Bang Edge Test – A Pathway to Transform your Academic Aspiration into a Desired Success!

Academic excellence is what every student aspires for and looks forward to attaining the same. Big Bang Edge Test is a unique platform for aspiring students to help them to know and maximize their current inherent potential for National and International Competitive/Scholastic Exams. The test will unleash a whole new set of possibilities for students hoping to scale and set a benchmark in JEE Advanced, JEE Main, Olympiads, KVPY, NTSE, School Excellence and more.

Big Bang Edge Test will trigger a never-ending process of intellectual evolution, creativity and growth for serious students. This will set them on a course for extraordinary growth in terms of ability to evaluate their potential, present capability, real inclinations towards pursuing a career of their choice at National as well as International levels.

Students presently in Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI (going to Class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII in 2020) and looking for all-round Academic Success must appear in Big Bang Edge Test, to be held on 20th October 2019 at national level.

How students will be benefitted?

The test will showcase students’ readiness for the goals they aspire for, such as JEE (Main & Advanced), KVPY, Boards, BITSAT, NTSE and Olympiads.

Big Bang Edge Test is a platform that not only provides aspiring students to carve out a niche for themselves with early joining academic benefits but also enhances their IQ level, Mental ability, develops Logical Thinking, enables Online access to NTSE Test series, prepares for Olympiads and so on. Early Start for preparation of Competitive/Scholastic Exams will help students get an edge over their peers. Simply stated, Big Bang Edge Test means unmatched Academic Benefits by providing students the following:

Position / Rank at National Level along with Rank Potential Index (RPI) for various Competitive & Scholastic Exams.

Detailed Analysis of Current Readiness & what students need to do for the aspired goal as well as Intermediate Milestones (Jr. Olympiad, NTSE, X/XII Boards, KVPY, BITSAT, Olympiads).

Current IQ & Potential Evaluated. Besides this, students will also get detailed Relative Performance Analysis across Subjects, Chapters & Concepts.

A Free Session of Goal Setting with FIITJEE Experts to prepare a roadmap for students’ Optimum Success & help them identify Alternate Goals, in case they conclude that they are unlikely to succeed in the quest for their current Goal(s).

Early exposure to competitive exams and development of emotional quotient and examination temperament

Furthermore, on joining a FIITJEE Classroom/Integrated School Program through Big Bang Edge Test-

Students will be paying the Lowest Fee for session starting April 2020.

They will get Early Joining Academic Benefits to make best use of their time. On joining a FIITJEE Program, students will start getting academic inputs much before regular commencement of course on dates mentioned in brochure.

Peace of mind – Students & their parents will have peace of mind with proud realization of being with the Best Institute of India and are assured of success by following with focused mind the offerings of program by world class faculty using best teaching methodologies and pattern proof courseware

How to Register for the Test?

Registration for Big Bang Edge Test can be done till 19th October 2019 through online and offline mode. For online registration click www.bigbangedge.com. Quick Registration on Mobile can be done at www.bigbangedge.com/mobile

For further details, visit www.bigbangedge.com or nearest FIITJEE Centre.

Schools can encourage their Students to appear in Big Bang Edge Test. Every School Principal has the exclusive privilege to recommend a maximum of 21 Students (3 Students each from Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI) and Test registration fee will be waived off for these recommended Students.