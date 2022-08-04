Big Bang Social Unveils City Ambassador Program

Mumbai, 4th August 2022: Collective Artists Network Big Bang Social announced the launch of its City Ambassador Program. The program aims to use relevant regional influencers to grow its network of micro to nano influencers to create new growth avenues for creators and provide a deeper reach for them to showcase their talent. In its first leg of the program, the platform has identified local creators from 18 cities across India including a mix of metro and non-metro cities. Ambassadors have been appointed for Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Thrissur, Ahmedabad, Odisha, Panaji, Chandigarh, Indore, Kangra, Sikkim, Udaipur, Ranchi, Kashmir, Lucknow, Itanagar and Jaipur. \

The influencer economy is growing rapidly, and Big Bang Social aims to organize what is still an unorganized market. By using tech to pivot traditional approaches to scaling business for talent, the platform aims to bring creators and marketers together with the ease of swift discovery, transparent costs and real-time connection with the relevant parameters for an effective campaign. Earlier this year, the platform launched BigBang.Social Academy – an online platform that offers courses to those interested in progressing their careers as social media influencers.

Speaking on the program – Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Founder, Collective Artists Network said, “Collective has a wealth of experience in identifying and incubating talent which we wanted to apply to the creator ecosystem. With internet penetration and highly engaging content coming out of metro and non-metro cities, Big Bang Social aims to empower this fresh crop of talent by bringing them best in class opportunities to showcase their content and monetise the same. Our key aim is to focus on the creator in the creator economy.”

Influencers are rapidly easing into mainstream media, making appearances in successful OTT shows, films and endorsing large brands. They are a proven way to connect and engage with millennials and Gen Z, and a surge of content creators emerging from non-metro towns means that hyperlocal engagement is an increasingly crucial tool for brands.

With over 17,000 “curated” influencers and growing on the platform that has a cumulative reach of over 250 million, Big Bang Social strives to bring true creative and commercial value to the creator market by driving advertising, commerce revenues, opportunities across NFT’s, Blockchain, Metaverse etc. This backed with the legacy and strength of Collective Artists Network’s premium celebrity network makes this ecosystem a one stop shop for the creator economy.