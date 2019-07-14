Big Bazaar hosts the finale of ‘Kitchen Super Star’ in Hyderabad

Big Bazaar, one of India’s leading hypermarket chain by Future Group celebrates The Great Indian Home Festival, with mega deals and great offers across various categories. As a part of this celebration, Big Bazaar conducted Kitchen Super Stara LIVE cooking competition for homemakers to showcase their culinary skills and get rewarded. Hosted at the Big Bazaar, Uppal in Hyderabad, the contestants had an opportunity to present their food to popularly known as Vah-Chef and founder of the cooking website, vahrehvah.com – ‘Chef Sanjay Thumma

A total of 200 homemakers took part in the Kitchen Super Star competition out of which 10 great dishes were selected for the final round. The contestants were asked to present a dish which consisted of Biryani and a Sweet of their preference. The winners of the competition won exciting gift hampers worth Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5000. The winner of the contest is Smt. Anitha, the 1st Runner-up is Smt. Afsana and the 2nd Runner-up is Smt. Asra.

Speaking about the Kitchen Super Star Competition Mr. Venkateshwar Kumar, CEO, South, Big Bazaar says, “We are delighted to conduct the Kitchen Super Star Competition where every home chef was given a chance to put forward a dish of their choice and learn something new. Just like this year, we will continue to have something exciting in store for all the homemakers to look forward too.”

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest Chef Sanjay Thumma said, Big Bazar Kitchen Super Star is keenly contested competition, with over 200 women taking part in the preliminary round. 30 women who qualified from the preliminary contest took part in the live cooking contest, today. Most contestants using their creativity gave a new twist to Hyderabadi Biryani, they used a variety of ingredients and dished out delicious Biryanis with enhanced flavours. The top three contestants were feted here today.

The Great Indian Home Festival by Big Bazaar, presents mega deals and irresistible exchange offers that one cannot let go off. Held till 31st July, the festival celebrates various categories with a wide assortment of offers across – Home fashion, Electronics, Kitchen ware and Homeware which is sure to delight every homemaker.