Big Boy Toyz is all set to host an e-auction of vintage and classic cars in India

National, December 2021: Big Boy Toyz, India’s leading pre-owned Luxury Car company, becomes the first automobile organization in India to venture into the online auctioning of Vintage and Classic cars in the country. This new business venture has enabled BBT to extend their consumer base to a niche segment. Catering to the passion of enthusiasts who appreciate the beauty of vintage and classic motor cars, BBT will be kick-starting with a wide range of brands like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Austin, Land Rover, Buick, Mercedes, Chevrolet among others in their inventory. The auction will go live on December 19, 2021, at 12 noon giving access to anyone across the globe to participate.

The auction will start with the iconic Volkswagen Beetle 1960, for which the bidding will start from INR 1. The Beetle will be offered without reserve and will be sold at the final bid price.

All the vintage cars auctioned by BBT will be evaluated by experts and information on them will be available on the website. The auction will start on 19th December 2021 and will be live on the website. The auction result will be announced on 8th January 2022 from 3 pm onwards. Bidders can visit the BBT Headquarters in Gurgaon to check out the collection before bidding, or experience a 360-degree view of the cars on the website which will enable them to have a first-hand digital experience of the vehicle. BBT has also organized a dedicated helpline to assist bidders and provide information.

To ensure a smooth auction process, Bidders will only be able to participate in the auction by selecting a premium plan

Enthusiasts Plan: INR 1 lac deposit – You are eligible to bid for 2 cars, each car shall have an estimated value up to 50 lacs

Connoisseur Plan: INR 2 Lacs deposit – bidders are eligible to bid for 4 cars with no upper limit on the car values

Mr. Jatin Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Big Boy Toyz quips, “We at BBT are excited to announce the launch of India largest Vintage Car E-Auction under our name. These vintage cars will be available for bidding on our website changing the way the industry transacts. These cars are being brought from different parts of the country and people from across the globe can bid on them. Vintage cars are bought for their design driving experience, history, legacy, and the sentiments attached to them. Various collectors have owned these rare pieces of art and have passed them on from generation to generation. We are looking forward to new passionate collectors entering the market and bidding for these exquisite and rare motor cars. We are aiming to make this e-auction of Vintage and Classic Cars a 100 Cr vertical for our organization.”

Website:

https://www.bigboytoyz.com/

About Big Boy Toyz& Founder Jatin Ahuja: The showroom of Big Boy Toyz houses pre-owned luxury, exotic, and imported cars for sale in India. With a collection of over 100 rare exotic supercars, every pre-owned exotic car in the inventory goes through BBT’s highest level of scrutiny, assuring utmost quality standards. BBT has built a trustworthy name in the industry with over 7600 satisfied customers, it has also found favor with a large list of celebrities and cricketers such as Twinkle Khanna, Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Honey Singh, Bpraak, Shilpa Shetty and Virat Kohli among others also possess a glittery set of four wheels from BBT. The digital platform plays an important role in revenue generation for the brand. BBT has showrooms in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Hyderabad with expansion plans in place for Ahmedabad and Kolkata.