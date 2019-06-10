Big Boy Toyz Mumbai Showroom completes 1 year

Big Boy Toyz, the pre-owned luxury car retailer has successfully completed its first year in Mumbai with an overall growth rate of 60 to 70%. Being in the heart of Mumbai, it has set a new benchmark in used luxury car segment. The showroom has represented a fruitful extension for the prime super exotic car destination and Mumbai has made an overall contribution of 30% to the revenue of Big Boy Toyz in 2018.

The first anniversary celebrated the milestone of an astounding growth rate in its share of revenue which is a testament to an incredible achievement for the organization with repeated sales altogether.

Big Boy Toyz Mumbai has successfully positioned itself as a singular favorite luxury car destination amongst consumers across the city.

With Mumbai being the home of B-Town celebrities and cricketers, BBT’s clientele includes Shilpa Shetty, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Salim Khan, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Bharti Singh, Surya Kumar Yadav and many more.

Speaking on completing a successful first year, Mr.Jatin Ahuja, Founder, and MD of Big Boy Toyz said, “We have had a great year and I am really proud of the journey. In the last 1 year, we have seen the pre-owned luxury segment evolve and mature. The Mumbai showroom has played a pivotal role in increasing the customer base and making our message clear. It has been one of the leading profit centers for us and we are surely looking to capitalize on this in a big way. Product acceptability has been one of the prime factors catapulting our success in this part of India and we were quick to analyze this well beforehand.The successful growth of business in Mumbai has set the path of the region playing an important role in the objective of Big Boy Toyz selling 500 cars in the year 2019. Currently, the company is selling around 400 cars including 300 used and 100 new cars in a year with a turnover of Rs 250 crore in a year. Also, we have recently added brand new premium bikes into its portfolio.”