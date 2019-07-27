Big Data & AI will Transform the world- opines

Keeping in mind the relevance of Big Data and Artificial intelligence in today’s world, Prof K. Sudhir delivered a special talk on ‘“Big Data and AI: Promises and Perils” at Amity University, Gururgram.

Amity University, Gurugram (AUH) felicitated Prof. K. Sudhir from Yale University at a glittering function organized on 26th July, 2019 for his distinguished contribution in the field of management at this occasion.

Sudhir is James L. Frank Professor of Marketing, Private Enterprise and Management and director of the Yale China India Insights (CIIP) Program. He leads the data-driven consulting and research collaborations with a range of Fortune 500 companies at the Yale Center for Customer Insights. Sudhir’s research has been the recipient of many best paper awards across all leading marketing journals, with two of his dissertation papers nominated among the final ten for most long-term impact for three consecutive years in 2009-11. His research has laid the foundations for econometric modeling in multiple areas of inter-organization and intra-organizational behavior: pricing in marketing channels, sales force compensation and organizational buying.

The “Distinguished Global Indian Speaker Series” has been instituted at Amity University Haryana, Gurugram to recognize the contributions of Indian Professors at premier foreign universities and organizations who through their meticulous work and dedication have not only achieved great heights in their professions but have also done the country proud. AUH is thankful to Hon’ble Shri Aseem Chauhan, Additional President, RBEF and Chancellor Amity University Haryana for extending his vision and support in instituting these series at this campus.

While addressing the august audience, Prof Sudhir said, “Big Data is the fuel that powers AI, the engine. Databases are becoming increasingly versatile and powerful. ” He simplified the entire concept by giving examples of Tesla and Amazon research projects which will further lead to easy business and easy lives. He shared how decision making will be much easier and better for everyone in the era of uncertainty.

Prof. (Dr) P.B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, AUH emphasized the importance of data and shared numerous experiences of how long time back, data had no relevance but today it is the need of the hour and has become more valuable for the coming generation” .

Prof. (Dr) Gunjan M Sanjeev, Vice President, R.B.E.F, & Director, International Affairs, AUH said the presence of such an eminent scholar at the campus is a testimony that the agenda of internationalization is high for the growth trajectory of Amity University.

The function was also attended by Deputy VC, AUH, Maj. Gen B.S. Suhag, Pro Vice – Chancellor, Dr. Padmakali Banerjee, Dean-StudentWelfare, Maj. Gen. G.S.Bal, and other Senior Deans and Heads of Institutions.

The Function was also attended by Deputy