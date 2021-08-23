BIG FM AND Gulf Oil Join Hands Once Again For Suraksha Bandhan Season 3

India: The festival of Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in the hearts of all Indians. Commemorating the occasion in a remarkable way, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, once again joined hands with Gulf Superfleet Turbo Plus Truck Engine Oil for the third edition of their highly lauded campaign ‘Suraksha Bandhan’. The initiative aimed to recognize the relentless efforts of the truck drivers and showcase gratitude for their work also emphasized on their health and safety, which is the need of the hour. While Season 1 of the campaign witnessed the truckers being united with their sisters in a heartfelt manner and Season 2 saw the festival being marked with innovative Suraksha Rakhis (carrying soap strips) amidst the pandemic, Suraksha Bandhan season 3 takes a step forward this year by getting the drivers vaccinated at a place of their convenience.

The trying times that we have been facing over the last one year now, staying protected and healthy has been the utmost priority of every citizen. As the entire country is getting back on its feet slowly, getting vaccinated is the only solution to fight this grave battle. Truck drivers, especially since the onset of lockdown, have been tirelessly traveling from one state to another to deliver goods, essentials, and medical supplies including oxygen cylinders and medicines which has been the topmost priority. To ensure their safety, it is crucial for them to be vaccinated and help them in the process as they may not be as technologically savvy. Understanding the importance of this and the challenges they may face, BIG FM, TV9, and Gulf Superfleet Turbo Plus Truck Engine Oil embarked on the mission to help over 10,000 trucker friends to get their ‘Suraksha Ka Tika’.

With leading RJs of the network helping spread the word, the campaign was also conducted in partnership with TV9 Network. The 15-day long free vaccination drive received words of support and encouragement from the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari during the launch. He appreciated the efforts of this campaign, emphasized on the importance of vaccination and encouraged the trucker community to join the drive to ensure their safety.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, our endeavor has always been to prioritize campaigns that help bring about a positive change in the society whilst also ensuring tangible outcomes. As India continues its fight against the deadly virus, it is important to look out for our trucker friends, who are on the move 24×7, and ensure their safety as well. Vaccination is the need of the hour and we are glad we are using the power of radio to spread awareness and reach out to the trucker community once again through this initiative. We are also thrilled to partner with Gulf Oil for the third consecutive year and successfully culminate the campaign.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., said, “Truck drivers have gone above and beyond their call of duty to make sure the wheels of the nation stay running through this difficult period. Speaking and listening to them through our strong on-ground network, we realized that their own safety remained a huge concern for them and their families. The promise of our brand, Gulf Superfleet Turbo+ is protection and that is precisely what we are ensuring through this campaign. We are happy to extend a helping hand to them and take an active step towards their protection through this vaccination drive. Going by the success of our past associations with BIG FM, Suraksha Bandhan Season 3 is yet another collaborative effort and we are thankful to them for helping spread this message to a huge audience through their vast network. We would also like to thank TV9 Network for their support.”

For a seamless execution of the campaign, BIG FM & TV9 tied up with reputed hospitals and truckers’ associations for the vaccination drive across 11 cities including Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Faridabad, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Baddi, Delhi & Ambala. In order to create further awareness around the initiative, they also invited stories from the Truckers where they spoke about the current situation and how difficult it has been for them. Throughout the duration of the campaign, the radio network also hosted doctors and experts to address questions, bust myths & hesitancy pertaining to the vaccination. The entire campaign was further amplified on the brand’s social media platforms reaching out to millions across the country.