BIG FM sheds light on road safety as it culminates its thought-provoking campaign ‘Dilli Ke Dhaakad Kehte Hain – Our Life Matters – Kyunki Sadak Par Hai Sabka Haq’

India, 13th December 2022: Reinforcing the importance of road safety, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, recently culminated its month-long initiative Dilli Ke Dhaakad Kehte Hain – Our Life Matters – Kyunki Sadak Par Hai Sabka Haq. With the alarming risks that negligence on the roads pose to the lives of millions, the radio network staying true to its philosophy of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, actioned the impact-driven initiative in the Delhi NCR region. The campaign emphasized on the need of road safety by delving into the underlying reasons of the problem while addressing the various measures in which any mishaps can be prevented.

The month-long campaign was set in motion with victims narrating their ordeal and how their lives were upended due to a road crash. RJ Khurafati Nitin and RJ Akriti were at the forefront of the campaign hosting shows for five days in the morning and evening, covering 10 blackspots of Delhi. The RJs engaged in conversations with doctors, RWA Presidents, Traffic Inspectors, Market Association Presidents and local people of the respective areas to gain a better understanding of the prevailing hindrances to road safety. To address the problem and determine the potential remedies to curb future road crashes, the campaign culminated with an innovative and interactive on-ground activity which included an open conversation with ACP, SHO, Traffic Inspector, Cyclists Group, School Principals, students, RWA’s and the locals at a special 20-feet elevated studio at the Mukundpur Chowk.

The campaign witnessed many well-known personalities sharing their support and championing the cause. Singer Kailash Kher who has always been an advocate for social issues voiced and supported the campaign. Authorities and influencers that include SS Yadav, Special CP-Traffic Delhi, Inspector Seema, Incharge-Delhi Police Road Safety Cell, Atul Garg, Director-Delhi Fire Services, MLA Burari Sanjeev Jha, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director Lok Nayak Hospital, Senior Advocate-Supreme Court Siddharth Luthra, Olympian and Para Athlete, Dr. Deepa Malik, ABP News Anchor Rubika Liyaqat and Gyanendra Tiwari propelled the importance of road safety further.

Commenting on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, our endeavour has always been to be channels of positive change and drive lasting impact through our initiatives. Road safety is a matter of concern for the masses as a direct consequence may lead to fatal casualties or injuries. We are glad to associate with TATA Power Delhi Distribution Ltd and SaveLIFE Foundation and create awareness on maintaining responsibility, vigilance and safety for every life on the road.”

RJ Khurafati Nitin shared, “Over speeding on the streets and breaking traffic rules has witnessed a stark rise resulting in unfortunate loss of life and irreparable damage to some. The responsibility is not only upon the authorities to mobilise tools necessary for road safety but the onus lies with the people too, to follow road safety rules. I am glad to be able to do my bit for the society and bring to light issues of significance.”

Dilli Ke Dhaakad Kehte Hain – Our Life Matters – Kyunki Sadak Par Hai Sabka Haq, gave a further impetus to educate the citizens and propel a change of thought among them to take responsible steps to better impact the society. The new edition of the flagship property of the radio network marked a successful outcome, in a joint CSR initiative by TATA Power Delhi Distribution Ltd in partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation.