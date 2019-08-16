Big Ganga Brings The Biggest Folk Battle ‘Lok Samrat- Biraha Ke Bahubali’ On Television Screens

Known for its edgy content and offerings, BIG Ganga brings ‘Lok Samrat- Biraha ke Bahubali’, the biggest folk battle of Hindi belt on the television screens for its viewers. The non-fiction music reality show will witness participation from the Biraha legends from UP and Bihar who will battle it out for the biggest title “Biraha ke Bahubali”. The show will be hosted by none other than the legend himself, Dinesh Lal Yadav along with co-host and comedian Manoj Tiger. The show will be judged by the Biraha Samraat, Om Prakash Lal Yadav along with Vijay Lal Yadav.The one-hour show will be telecast from August 10, every Saturday and Sunday from 8:00PM to 9:00 PM on BIG Ganga.

16 super talented singers will be selected from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar for the battle and only one will win the grand title. As Biraha depicts the story in a musical format, each performance would be a mini story in itself. The contestants will be judged on the basis of audience engagement and an impressive portrayal of a story. Biraha is one of the most popular forms of singing in UP, Bihar and Purvaanchal belt and the show plans to leverage this means of expression through a show that gives singers a platform to go out there and make their mark.

Commenting on the new offering, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, Big Ganga said, “Biraha is one of the most popular forms of music which is celebrated in the region. With this offering, we aim to provide a platform to all these singers to showcase this form of music. We have roped in some of the biggest names of the industry in this show to provide the much-deserved entertainment to our viewers. Shows focusing on the folk culture in the region have received an amazing response in the past and with this show we look forward to creating history. I hope that it will be liked, viewed and cherished by all.”

In the show, audience will witness some celebrated Biraha singers with a high fan base in the region participating in the competition. ‘Lok Samrat- Biraha ke Bahubali’ is first of its kind show in Biraha which is making its way on TV screens. With the channel being a prominent entity on Free Dish and other leading distribution networks (Airtel, D2H, Tata Sky, Dish TV), this quartet of offerings shall cater to the growing demographic of the Bhojpuri-speaking audience in the region.