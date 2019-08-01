Big Ganga Release Dissemination- A Special Shravan This Year As Big Ganga Celebrates The Festival With Stars Of The Bhojpuri Industry

Known for its festive line-ups and unique offerings, BIG Ganga, ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Limited’s No. 1 Bhojpuri Channel, celebrates the spirit of the holy month of Shravan with its on-ground offering musical offering ‘Mast Malang Jai Baba Baijnath’. Celebrating amongst the devotees of Deogarh, the event is an authentic representation of the festival with Jaikara and devotional performances by the celebrities of the Bhojpuri industry. Khesari Lal Yadav– Actor and Singer; RiteshPandey– Actor and Singer;AjeetAnand– Actor and Singer;Mohan Rathor– Singer; MamtaRaut– Singer and Manohar– Singerwill mesmerize the audience with their devotional songs. The on-ground event took place on July 30,and will be televised for the duration of two hours on the August 5 at 8:00 PM on BIG Ganga.

By associating with popular Bhojpuri devotional singers, BIG Ganga, through its on-ground event connected with more than 10 million devotees who come to offer prayers at Deogarh – a religious place dedicated to Lord Shiva.The celebration turned out to be a grand affair with special performances of prominent actors of the Bhojpuri industry like actressesKajalRaghwani, Nidhi Jha, Gunjan Pant, Anjana Singhand actor Yash Kumar. Not restricting it to merely an on-ground event, viewers will be able to enjoy this grand celebration of this holy month ofShravan directly from Deogarhon their television sets.

Commenting on the celebrations,Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head Big Gangasaid, “Festivals not only hold a great place in our culture, but it binds all of us together. With our on-ground event ‘Mast Malang Jai Baba Baijnath’, we aim to keep essence of the festival alive by bringing everyone on one platform. It was heartening to witness participation in such huge numbers and the enthusiasm of audience as well as celebrities. We hope viewers who could not be a part of the celebration will enjoy it with their families on their television screens”.

With the channel being a prominent entity on Free Dish and other leading distribution networks (Airtel, D2H, Tata Sky, Dish TV), this quartet of offerings shall cater to the growing demographic of the Bhojpuri-speaking audience in the region. Backed by the insight that religion and festivities rule the hearts and pulse of audiences, the special offering is crafted to ensure an entertaining package with excellent appeal.