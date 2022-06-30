Big Trunk Communications Wins the Digital Mandate for Attero

New Delhi, June 30, 2022: Big Trunk Communications, a leading digital integrated marketing agency catering to a wide spectrum of businesses has bagged the Digital Marketing rights for Attero, one of India’s leading E-Waste recycling solution providers. The recent collaboration aims at executing effective 360-degree digital marketing strategies to create more brand awareness for the company.

The agency will now be responsible for the strategic and creative execution of digital marketing activities to promote Attero’s innovative E-Waste recycling solutions. To meet the objectives, Big Trunk Communications will manage the presence of the company across all digital channels through strategically driving media planning and buying, digital creative and advertising, and social media management.